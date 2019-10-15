Work truck stolen from Prime Country Meats along Highway 97 near Lac la Hache

100 Mile RCMP responded to 84 complaints and calls for service during the past week

100 Mile RCMP responded to 84 complaints and calls for service between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.

There were a few accidents reported to the 100 Mile RCMP over the long weekend, according to RCMP. People reported having struck or been stuck by animals, primarily deer, along several roads in the area. The RCMP is reminding residents to be aware of animal activity along the roadways take further precautions when driving by animals – slow down, use caution and give them some space prior to passing the domestic or wild animals.

Stolen vehicle recovered

On Oct. 15, 100 Mile RCMP received a report at approximately 11:24 a.m., of a stolen vehicle from Prime Country Meats along Highway 97 near Lac la Hache on Oct. 15. The unknown suspect(s) entered through the front gate of the business and stole the work vehicle – 2002 Ford F250 truck – from that location sometime after staff left the business. No damage was done to the vehicle nor were items taken. The vehicle was recovered by Williams Lake RCMP. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen vehicle

100 Mile RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Lac la Hache residence along Highway 97 on Oct. 14. The vehicle is a grey GMC Yukon. The vehicle has expired plates that read, AA957D. The investigation is ongoing.

Car accident

On Oct. 14 100 Mile RCMP attended to a single-vehicle incident along Highway 24 near Lone Butte. Arriving on the scene, RCMP members located a single truck towing a low-bed-trailer loaded with an excavator in the ditch. Further investigation revealed the truck and excavator were possibly stolen out of Kelowna. The reported lone occupant of the truck had fled the area. Illicit drugs and Cannabis were located in the cab of the truck. All vehicles were seized and are further action is pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Break and enter

On Oct. 13 at 8:16 p.m., 100 Mile RCMP attended to a report of a break and enter to a storage room located in the Lakewood Inn. Entry was gained from a door in the rear of the building.

A male, described as Caucasian with a beard, stole approximately 10 bottles of unopened liquor and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mischief

On Oct. 10, the 100 Mile RCMP received reports of mischief to mailboxes along Back Valley Road in the 105 Mile area. According to a news release, it appeared damage was done to a module, but no access was gained into the associated boxes. There are no suspects or witnesses to this event.

Break and enter

100 Mile RCMP responded to a break and enter that was in progress along Telqua Drive in the 108 Mile Ranch area on Oct. 10. Witnesses saw lights moving around the yard and inside the residence while the occupants were not home. Investigation of the residence revealed the property owners at home having some power issues.

100 Mile House RCMP greatly appreciates neighbours looking out for each other.

This investigation is concluded.

Stolen Vehicle

At approximately 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 10, 100 Mile RCMP and local RCMP Central Cariboo Traffic Services came across a stolen vehicle that had been parked at a local convenience store in town. An adult female was taken into custody. The vehicle had been stolen out of the Clinton area earlier the same day. The female was released from custody to appear at court in 100 Mile House on a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information related to the above files, those individuals can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-295-2456 and can speak with an investigator. Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers. Please include the file number when making your report to the investigator or Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after crossing border

Just Posted

Police Report

100 Mile RCMP responded to 84 complaints and calls for service during the past week

GoFundMe started after fire leaves Ruth Lake cabin severely damaged

‘The fire hit hard and fast - he lost everything’

Will you be voting for a different federal party than you did in 2015?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Capturing everyday life: Verboom brings loose realism to the Showcase Gallery

‘I love that our Cariboo life is real people with real jobs… blue collar, hard-working people’

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue kicks off fire prevention week with open house

“We always want the public to come and see for themselves”

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

UPDATED: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read