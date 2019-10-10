Police report

100 Mile RCMP responded to 71 complaints and calls for service during the past week.

Damaged property

On October 3, the 100 Mile RCMP received a call for a gate that was heavily damaged along Canim Hendrix Road near Forest Grove. According to RCMP, there were no witnesses or suspects noted and the damage may have happened in the past two weeks.

The event could be related to a break-in at theForest Grove Transfer Station where a large amount of metal was taken from that site.

If anyone has any information on these incidents, please contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers quoting file 2019-3703.

Injured Bear

100 Mile RCMP attended to an injured bear in the Caverly Road area in Lac La Hache on Oct. 4. A homeowner reportedly shot a large bruin who was on their deck that seemed like it wanted to go inside the residence.

Members attended and located the injured animal in the driveway and dispatched the bear. No property was damaged and nobody was attacked or injured by the bear.

The Conversation office was contacted and is engaged with the homeowner.

Shoplifting

On October 7, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report for shoplifting from the BC Liquor Store in 100 Mile House.

An Indigenous male described wearing a cream coloured hoodie, black jeans with a short black haircut, stole a bottle of liquor and left the store eastbound towards Birch Avenue.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers and refer to file 2019-3748.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle failing to stop for school bus

100 Mile RCMP were made aware of a vehicle failing to stop for a school bus while children were loading onto the bus along Horse Lake Road near 100 Mile House on Oct. 9.

The RCMP notes that several of the area school buses have excellent camera systems and the level of detail makes identifying a subject vehicle fairly easy.

Officers will continue to assist in the prosecution of those who fail to recognize that red lights flashing means the bus is engaged with loading or unloading children.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers, referring to file 2019-3762.

The investigation for this incident is still ongoing.