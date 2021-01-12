(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Police report: 100 Mile House RCMP respond to 162 events

Incidents occurred from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12.

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 162 events from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12.

Multi-family gathering

Police are investigating a complaint of a multi-family gathering in the Higgins Lake Road area near Deka Lake on Dec. 30 The complainant reported more than 12 people at an address with people of different ages.

Quiet New Year’s eve

New Year’s Eve was fairly peaceful this year in the greater 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area, with only a handful of calls received and patrols made by the members on shift.

Stolen bike

On Jan. 2, 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a stolen bicycle from the 6400-block of Mercer Road in 100 Mile House. The child’s bike was white in colour and had blue rims. It had been taken some time over the previous few days. There was no serial number, make or model available. Hopefully, someone sees this and returns the bike, police said.

Public demonstration

Police received two reports on Jan. 2 at 11:42 a.m. of a public demonstration along Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House. The complainant observed 25 to 30 people were not wearing masks and protesting current provincial health guidelines. Police were busy elsewhere and by the time police arrived on scene, the protest was over.

Break and enter

RCMP is investigating a break and enter into a shed on a property in the 7500-block of Magnussen Road in Roe Lake on Jan. 2. The complainant reported an unknown person(s) had entered the shed on the property over the past month and stolen tools. There were no suspects or witnesses. The complainant said they would be installing video cameras.

Large gathering on Tatton Station Road

On Jan. 3, at 11:25 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a large gathering at a facility in the 5400-block of Tatton Station Road in 105 Mile House. The witnesses reported 20 to 30 vehicles in the parking lot. Police attended and collected evidence related to an offence under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act. This investigation is ongoing.

Business fraud

Police are warning local businesses to be wary after receiving a report of fraud at a local business in the 100 Mile House area on Jan. 4. An employee at the business was doing account reconciliation and contacting clients for accounts past due. It turned out that an unknown person(s) had contacted their clients under a pseudo email similar to the business and had their transfers paid into another account after stating the company’s banking had been updated and a new account with a different bank was being used. This resulted in losses of over $80,000 to the business involved. It is unknown where this offence occurred from at this time.

Roadblock nets prohibitions

On Jan. 8, starting at 9:30 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP completed a roadblock along Hwy 24 in Lone Butte, yielding two warnings an Immediate Roadside Prohibition. More than 30 cars were checked during the road stop.

Anti-mask rally

On Jan. 9, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of an anti-mask protest organizing near First Street and Birch Avenue. Police attended and were prepared to issue violation tickets to the gathering under the Emergency Protective Measures (COVID-19) Order, but the small crowd of five to six people dispersed as police arrived.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said 100 Mile House RCMP have received a number of other reports concerning violations under the Public Health Orders currently being enforced in our province as well as quarantine violations in the area, usually daily. He noted the detachment will investigate these alleged violations in order to support public safety in our area and reminds the public that anyone issued a provincial violation ticket under this or other provincial legislation, has a right to dispute the offence in provincial court through the normal dispute process.

Anyone with information on these events is asked to call the detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or use BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

