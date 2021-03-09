Police recover stolen mail from 100 Mile apartment

100 Mile RCMP has recovered a large amount of stolen mail from an apartment on Cedar Avenue.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were alerted to the stash in the 400-block of Cedar Avenue after a person working for a government agency noticed what appeared to be stolen mail in a client’s apartment.

After investigating and taking a number of statements with the mail recipients, police searched the apartment Monday evening and recovered a large amount of stolen mail believed to be associated with a break-in of several mailboxes in the Canada Post office in 100 Mile House last week.

“We will be working with Canada Post to return those items once our investigation is furthered by forensic analysis,” Nielsen said.

Personal mail and other articles associated with the tenant were also located, he said. The suspect, a 28-year-old man known to police, is being sought for the theft and possession of stolen property. He cannot be named by police, as no charges have yet been laid.

Meanwhile, police say they have also recovered a stolen yard truck from West Fraser Mill in another jurisdiction. A search of that vehicle located a few pieces of mail stolen from 108 Mile Ranch Canada Post boxes. 100 Mile House RCMP continues to work with Canada Post to better protect community mail, using tagged items and discreet security cameras within undesignated mailboxes across our region as investigative tools to capture criminal activity. Police appreciate the assistance of the public in these matters.

Anyone with information regarding these or other offences is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous. Refer to file 2021-822.

@ksinoski

kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House