Police raise awareness for Auto Crime Enforcement Month

April 2019 is Auto Crime Enforcement Month, and the RCMP are asking the public to stay alert.

April 2019 is Auto Crime Enforcement Month, and the Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to stay alert.

“It’s that time of year when the weather is getting nice and everyone is getting outside to enjoy all the Cariboo has to offer,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger. “Unfortunately this include criminals committing property crime.”

The Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) is encouraging vehicle owners to adopt the ‘9 p.m. Routine.’

“The ‘9 p.m. Routine’ encourages everyone to routinely check their vehicle each night by 9 p.m.,” he said. “By doing so, you are doing your part to ensure your vehicel is safe and secure, and that all valuables have been removed.”

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said in most cases theft is a crime of opportunity.

“Don’t become a victim,” Pelley said. “Remove valuables, lock your doors and report suspicious activity to police.”

RCMP said follow these simple, but effective, tips to keep your vehicle safe:

• Leave nothing in plain sight

• Remove all valuables and personal items

• Lock and secure your vehicle

• Make a habit to do this by 9 p.m. each and every night

Police said they are committed to targetting multiple property offenders, responsible for these thefts and the locations in which they occur.

Kooger reminds the public to report any suspicious activity and to adopt the ‘9 p.m. Routine.’ For more information on the ‘9 p.m. Routine’ please visit: www.baitcar.com.

If you have any information about property related crime in our community contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Just Posted

PSO girl’s soccer team places 12th in Hope tournament

The team was short players throughout its first tournament with new coach Nicole Weir

Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Churn Creek area

The BC Wildfire Service will conduct the 100-hectare burn sometime between April 17 and May 17

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Police respond to an attempted robbery at 7/11 in 100 Mile House

On April 17 at 2:44 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to… Continue reading

100 Mile House had least affordable housing in Northern B.C. last year

Home values up in first quarter of 2019, says BC Northern Real Estate Board

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Most Read