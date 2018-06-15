Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

RCMP say one man has been taken into custody in Powell River after police discovered a body just south of the city.

In a statement, police said officers received reports of a vehicle in the ditch on a forestry service road at about 3:30 p.m. on June 13.

There, they found a woman’s body located nearby.

Police say that foul play is suspected and that this is an isolated incident. A 19-year-old was arrested but no charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park
Next story
Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

Just Posted

108 Mile Lions Club gets piggy with Second Annual Pig Roast

The silent auction was the biggest contributor to the events ‘success’ said club’s president

Cadets Ceremonial Review ends with new parade leader

Warrant Officer David Beck takes over parade from Cadet Sergeant Allan Faulkner

100 Mile House Lions Club Amazing Race was a hit

‘You could see the time they put into it. You could see how much it meant to them to do it.’

100 Mile House Wranglers ink Dale Hladun to three more years

Hladun’s regular season record with the franchise is 110-7-63-15

No new Rec Centre expansion proposal until after election

Campsall: The regional district should look to expanding the borders of the Recreation Service Area

Brothers reunite to play music with Dutch Courage in South Cariboo

“After 30 years, it’s taking a lot of courage for us to get back up on stage again.”

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Chilcotin

Environment Canada warning of potential for heavy rain, strong wind and intense lightning

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Most Read