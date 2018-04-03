Suspect arrested without incident

Update: On Tuesday, April 3, at 12:33 p.m. 100 Mile House RCMP received a report that a male had allegedly made threats of physical harm to individuals known to him. The victims were reported to currently be at a business in 100 Mile House.

Police immediately attended the business and located the individuals and ensured their safety. For the safety of all employees, the business closed for the day and all employees are safe.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to assist and along with 100 Mile House RCMP were actively looking for the suspect. At approximately 3:40 p.m. the same day, the suspect was located and arrested without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Police could be seen blocking the entrance to Country Prime Meats around that time.

Country Prime Meats is located between the northern tip of Lac la Hache and the 130 Mile Wetlands.

There is no threat to the public and the suspect was apprehended without incident near the shopping plaza on 3rd Avenue South, Williams Lake. The suspect’s name is not being released pending charge approval from Crown Counsel, according to Insp. Jeff Pelley