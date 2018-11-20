St. Michael’s College School principal Gregory Reeves, speaks to reporters at the school in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Toronto police say they have learned of two more incidents at a private all-boys’ school at the centre of an investigation into allegations of assault and sexual assault.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says one of the incidents is being investigated as an assault with a weapon, while the second is considered a threat.

The latest incidents bring to six the number of cases being investigated by police at St. Michael’s College School, a Roman Catholic school that teaches grades 7 to 12.

READ MORE: Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

Police and the school have said two of those incidents involved an alleged sexual assault.

Police laid charges against six students on Monday in connection with one of the alleged sexual assaults that was captured on video.

Five of the teens turned themselves in to police Monday morning, while another one was arrested while on his way to school.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns
Next story
Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

Just Posted

21 per cent of ballots returned in electoral referendum

Percentage of screened ballots in Cariboo likely higher than average due to mailout schedule

Spray painting in Tatton-Station Road and 108 Water Treatment Plant areas

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Pickup in ditch on Highway 97 near 103 Mile

A pickup truck ended up in the ditch this morning on Highway… Continue reading

What do you think of commercial trucks being banned from the left lane of the Coquihalla’s Snowshed Hill?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

About the Canucks

The weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

UPDATE: Terrace Police looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

RCMP are urging the driver to come forward

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Most Read