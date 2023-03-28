Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University

Burnaby RCMP say power tool was likely used to remove head of bronze statue

Burnaby RCMP say a power tool was likely used to behead a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University earlier this week.

Someone first reported the vandalism to the detachment on Monday evening (March 27) around 8:30 p.m.

RCMP say they’re still in the early stages of their investigation and don’t yet know when the head of the statue was removed, but that a power tool was likely necessary to slice through the bronze.

On Twitter, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver condemned the vandalism, calling it a “heinous crime.”

“The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” it said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999.

