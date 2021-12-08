These packages were spotted by a driver Friday morning at the Highway 97 and 24 turnoff. All had 108 Mile addresses. (Photo submitted).

Police investigate mail theft at 108 post office

Unknown suspects stole a large number of packages waiting for pickup

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a reported break-and-enter and theft at the 108 Mile Ranch post office.

Officers were called to the post office, located in the 108 Mall at 4945 Easzee Dr. just after 6 a.m. Dec. 3. The front door had been found open, and unknown suspects had stolen a large number of packages intended for customer pickup. Police say a forensic search of the business did not produce any evidence.

Several packages with 108 Mile addresses were spotted by a driver Friday morning at the Highway 97 and 24 turnoff.

The investigation is ongoing. Customers whose packages were stolen are being advised to contact retailer or credit card company to inquire about refunds or replacement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Refer to file 2021-4959.


