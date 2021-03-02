Update: Traffic moving again after Highway 97 was closed due to police incident

Highway 97 has reopened after being closed south of 150 Mile House Tuesday, March 2 due to a police incident. (Black Press file photo)

Update:

Traffic is moving again on Highway 97.

Original: Highway 97 is closed in both directions five kilometres south of 150 Mile House due to a police incident, Tuesday, March 2.

Drive BC is reporting an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated opening time or available detour.

A motorist in line said they have seen four police vehicles and an ambulance go forward.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said information about the incident will be released later.

