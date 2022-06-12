Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police identify persons of interest but no threat as Parliament Hill probe continues

Police evacuated Parliament, closed surrounding streets Saturday

Ottawa Police said they identified two persons of interest but no public safety concerns as they continued to investigate an incident that briefly led to the evacuation of Parliament Hill.

Police said in a news release that they received information Saturday about a potential threat near the parliamentary precinct, prompting them to close some surrounding streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

They have not disclosed the nature of the threat.

The Parliamentary Protective Service also ordered an evacuation of Parliament Hill, issuing an alert to all Parliamentarians and staff and noting all buildings in the precinct were to be under shelter-in-place orders until further notice.

Later in the afternoon, police tweeted the area was open again to the public.

The force said in the release it had not identified a public safety threat stemming from the incident, but said it identified two people and two vehicles of interest, and that they were still investigating.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaPolice

Previous story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Just Posted

Lac La Hache’s Bonita Forsyth has combined her skills as a painter and writer to create children’s stories. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
TikTok inspires Lac La Hache writer

Diane ‘G-Ma’ Atkins has an entire wall in her home dedicated to the 100 Mile House Wranglers players she’s welcomed into her home over the last eight years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Wranglers ‘G-Ma’ opens heart and home

George Ostoforoff helps Macy Cunnigham keep a shotgun steady as she fires it last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
National Range Day hits the mark

The CS Wildfire Service Storm Riders accept a Community Appreciation and Thank You Award at the Community Appreciation Day in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
First responders celebrated with special day