The fire was reported Thursday afternoon

Police and fire have responded to a house fire in Gateway. A thick plume of smoke can be seen from Canim-Hendrix Road. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile Fire Rescue and RCMP are responding to reports of a house fire in Gateway.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

A thick plume of black smoke can be seen from Canim-Hendrix Road.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House