The scene outside a North Vancouver townhouse complex on the evening of Nov. 12, 2022, after a woman was fatally shot by RCMP officers. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

The scene outside a North Vancouver townhouse complex on the evening of Nov. 12, 2022, after a woman was fatally shot by RCMP officers. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

Police fatally shoot woman during North Vancouver weapons call

Woman reportedly threatened to harm someone, attempted to break-in residence before police arrived

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after North Vancouver Mounties shot and killed a woman during a weapons and break-in call Saturday evening (Nov. 12).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says officers were called to a townhouse complex in the 3700-block of Hamber Place at about 7:30 p.m. A woman had reportedly threatened to hurt someone with a weapon there. The same woman was also believed to have been trying to break into a nearby home.

The IIO says “an interaction followed” and police fired shots at 7:45 p.m. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigations office hasn’t provided any further details, but will be looking into whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP officers. The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that results in serious harm or death in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverpolice shooting

Previous story
Ruth Lake Lodge Resort property to be split in three
Next story
Pro B.C. rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in car crash abroad

Just Posted

The Ruth Lake Lodge Resort’s lodge building. (Photo submitted)
Ruth Lake Lodge Resort property to be split in three

Lorette Penn is a well-known face at Wranglers games. She has been a volunteer with the organization since they came to 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)
Lorette Penn enjoys giving back to her community

This newly-replaced wood stove door gasket is ready to use. Without a complete seal by this gasket, airtight wood stoves cannot be controlled properly. (Photo by Steve Maxwell)
Watch Lake/Green Lake Christmas Party returns

The cover of Rescue Me: Behind the Scenes of Search and Rescue by Cathalynn Labonte-Smith.
SCSAR founder featured in Rescue Me: Behind the Scenes of Search and Rescue