Poker Run great way for car show participants to tour South Cariboo

The Saturday morning Poker Run is a great way for participants to see more of the surrounding area while having fun and supporting local businesses.

The event gets underway at 10 a.m. on July 15 leaving from the South Cariboo Rec Centre. There is one poker hand allowed per car and a score sheet is handed out to each group before they leave.

There are five stops listed on the sheet and at each stop, participants receive a card for their poker hand. In order to get five cards to make a poker hand, players have to stop at each designation. Getting all five cards at one stop is not allowed. Directions on how to get from one stop to the next are clearly marked on the score sheets.

Once the vehicles reach their destination at the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte, players are given their final card and head into the parking lot for a pay barbeque and music.

Poker hand rankings will go from highest to lowest with a Royal Flush being high and a pair being low. In the event a hand has none of the hands listed on the score sheet, then the highest value of the five cards will play.

The winning hands will be announced over lunch. In the event of a tie, there will be a draw for a high card to determine the winner. Participants must be present in order to win and all decisions by judges are final.

The run is sponsored by Canadian Tire and there are $500 in cash prizes to be won.



