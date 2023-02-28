Nick Bray. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Passionate about everything Passive House

PODCAST: HAVAN's podcast 'Measure Twice, Cut Once'

Passionate about everything Passive House, Nick Bray, shares his unlikely journey with Mike and Jennifer-Lee co-hosts of Measure Twice, Cut Once, about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom high-performance house on a 25-foot-wide peat bog in Vancouver.

‘A passive home has the potential to use up to 90% less energy than a typical house creating a huge reduction in energy bills. More importantly, the impact on improved living space for the occupants and a reduction in CO2 emissions to help tackle global warming for the environment are huge,’ says Nick Bray.

Lucila Diaz shares her expansive design solutions for the 18-foot-wide home.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

