PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Host Peter McCully chats with Tyler Turner and Kayleen Vanderree, two remarkable individuals who participated in Season 9 of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’, finishing as runners-up.

They talk about their journey, sharing insights into the challenges they faced, the lessons they learned and the remarkable experiences they encountered along the way.

Over the course of three intense weeks, they navigated physical challenges, mental tasks and the unpredictability of the race.

Turner’s story of resilience following a skydiving accident showcases his determination to continue pursuing adventure despite life-altering injuries. Vanderree, a commercial scuba diver and travel blogger, brought her adventurous upbringing and diverse skill set to the race. From sailing to snowboarding, she had a wealth of experiences that proved invaluable during the competition.

The podcast explores the dynamics of their relationship, emphasizing how ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ placed their partnership under a microscope. They candidly discuss the intensity of the race, their competitive spirit, and the challenges they faced as a couple.

The podcast also touches on the incredible generosity of strangers they encountered during the race. Despite the prevalence of smartphones and GPS, they were amazed by the kindness of people who went out of their way to provide directions and assistance. This reaffirmed their belief in the inherent goodness of people, even in high-stress situations.

“I knew it about Canada, but it just confirmed the generosity of the people that live here”, said Turner. “And we really did test that because we showed up in like the craziest stress, we’re a mess and just screaming and yelling and they stopped their day and they’d find directions or help us out or whatever. So, it was really amazing, the generosity of Canadians”.

Turner and Vanderree share anecdotes from their time on the race, providing listeners with a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, triumphs and camaraderie that defined their experience. The mental challenges in particular emerge as some of the most daunting obstacles they faced, testing their problem-solving abilities and resilience.

