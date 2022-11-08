Finishing details at the Burden renovation. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finishing details for real-time heritage home reno

TODAY IN BC: Following the Burden family through their real-time renovation

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotifyand Google podcasts.

The excitement is building as the Burdens peek upstairs to check on their 1912 heritage home renovation coming to life.

Colour selections, appliances and final design details are revealed, including an unexpected hiccup with trades brought in by the homeowners, who are wondering if the sub-trades will be able to meet the deadline for final inspections.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B East Vancouver renovation, and to catch up with Alex Dumitru from Level One Construction and Cara from Triple Dot Design Studio, who explains her strategies to help bring the project together.

“Ninety-five per cent of scenarios you never want the homeowner choosing trades,” said Dumitru. “It just muddies the water and it becomes a problem if somebody screws up – determining who’s liable can create a messy situation.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings
Next story
Tsq’éscen First Nation, district of 100 Mile House to honour Indigenous veterans

Just Posted

Remembrance Day services will take place across Greater Victoria on Nov. 11, 2019. (Victoria Tronina/Unsplash)
Tsq’éscen First Nation, district of 100 Mile House to honour Indigenous veterans

Noah Appleby is a Grade 12 photography student looking to make his mark in his final year at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Photography a storytelling tool

Two bucks fight in the 108 Mile Ranch last week as the rut begins in the South Cariboo. (Chris Nickless photos)
An impressive display

Highway 97 looking south going through 100 Mile House. Roads are slippery in spots so allow extra room for braking. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Travel advisory issued for Highway 97 near Williams Lake