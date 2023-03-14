Eric Lee, VictorEric Design Build. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Exploring high-performance home trends and associated benefits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

What is a high-performance home and what does it mean for you and your family?

Understanding the different industry accreditations, keeping up with building trends, and knowing what type of high-performance home is right for you can be overwhelming.

‘When people are looking to build a home for their family to live in, it is a smart idea to build above basic code to some level of high performance. Consistent temperature control throughout the home, improved sound barriers, better air quality, increased energy efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint with improved durability are just some of the benefits that can be realized in high-performance homes’, says Eric Lee.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee on this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

