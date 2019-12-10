(File Photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Plans postponed for culture and recreation boundary referendum

The referendum will be rescheduled for June 2021

The South Cariboo Joint Committee is slowing down the process of a proposed taxation boundary expansion that supports recreational facilities in the area.

A referendum on the topic was going to be held in June 2020 but has now been pushed to 2021.

“The South Cariboo Joint Committee heard the feedback from our residents and decided to slow down the process for a proposed boundary expansion,” said Margo Wagner, co-chair of the committee. “We are definitely still interested in this proposed expansion, but we want to take our time. Changing the boundary is a big decision and a complex process, so we want to make sure residents have the time they need to get information about the project and make an informed vote in a referendum.”

The new boundary is looking to accurately represent all of the residents who benefit from the recreation, arts and culture facilities in the South Cariboo.

According to the release, those benefits can be direct for residents that use the facilities or through the role recreation and culture plays in attracting and retaining people to the area.

The Cariboo Regional District will continue to share information and meet with stakeholders about the project throughout the new year.

The referendum will be rescheduled for June 2021.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

