Planned phone outage for Forest Grove, Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake areas

The outage will last from 11 p.m. (Aug. 14) to 6 a.m. (Aug. 15)

Residents in the Forest Grove, Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake areas will experience an outage for cell and landline phone numbers beginning with 397, later this evening.

The outage will last from 11 p.m. (Aug. 14) to 6 a.m. the following day (Aug. 15).

Residents are advised to go to the Forest Grove Fire Hall 1, Hall 2 or Canim Lake Fire Hall in case of or to report an emergency.

The following details were provided by Telus:

Please be advised, that TELUS Communications will be upgrading telecom equipment in the Forest Grove area. It will be necessary to temporarily interrupt service to all residential and business telephones beginning with an area code of 250 and 397, which will allow us to complete the required work.

Impact details:

– Local calling within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Inbound and outbound local calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Inbound and outbound long-distance calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing 911 from a landline within the area of the isolation will be unavailable

– Dialing the local exchange 10 digit # for Emergency services from a landline will be unavailable.

– Dialing from a land-line to cellular and dialing from cellular to landline will be unavailable.

– Telus Mobility cellular-to-cellular calling within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Telus Mobility cellular-to-cellular calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing 911 from a Telus Mobility cellular within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing the local exchange 10 digit number for emergency services from a Telus Mobility cellular will be unavailable.

– There may be some local exchange numbers, including emergency numbers that are call forwarded to another exchange and those numbers may not be available.

If a problem with your service(s) is found upon completion of this work activity, please report it to the Telus Trouble Reporting Centre at 1-800-706-1745 and quote the Telus Release Advisory.