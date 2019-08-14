Planned phone outage for Forest Grove, Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake areas

The outage will last from 11 p.m. (Aug. 14) to 6 a.m. (Aug. 15)

Residents in the Forest Grove, Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake areas will experience an outage for cell and landline phone numbers beginning with 397, later this evening.

The outage will last from 11 p.m. (Aug. 14) to 6 a.m. the following day (Aug. 15).

Residents are advised to go to the Forest Grove Fire Hall 1, Hall 2 or Canim Lake Fire Hall in case of or to report an emergency.

The following details were provided by Telus:

Please be advised, that TELUS Communications will be upgrading telecom equipment in the Forest Grove area. It will be necessary to temporarily interrupt service to all residential and business telephones beginning with an area code of 250 and 397, which will allow us to complete the required work.

Impact details:

– Local calling within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Inbound and outbound local calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Inbound and outbound long-distance calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing 911 from a landline within the area of the isolation will be unavailable

– Dialing the local exchange 10 digit # for Emergency services from a landline will be unavailable.

– Dialing from a land-line to cellular and dialing from cellular to landline will be unavailable.

– Telus Mobility cellular-to-cellular calling within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Telus Mobility cellular-to-cellular calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing 911 from a Telus Mobility cellular within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing the local exchange 10 digit number for emergency services from a Telus Mobility cellular will be unavailable.

– There may be some local exchange numbers, including emergency numbers that are call forwarded to another exchange and those numbers may not be available.

If a problem with your service(s) is found upon completion of this work activity, please report it to the Telus Trouble Reporting Centre at 1-800-706-1745 and quote the Telus Release Advisory.

Previous story
Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm
Next story
Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

Just Posted

Planned phone outage for Forest Grove, Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake areas

The outage will last from 11 p.m. (Aug. 14) to 6 a.m. (Aug. 15)

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

Sheriff shortage delays court appearance of man accused of attempted murder near Williams Lake

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody in relation to Rudy Johnson bridge incident

Statistics show B.C. drivers pay the highest average insurance rates in Canada. Do you think ICBC needs competition?

Statistics show B.C. drivers pay the highest average insurance rates in Canada.… Continue reading

Police release image of man missing after Rudy Johnson bridge incident and alleged attempted murder

Branton Regner has not been seen since August 9 after an incident on the Rudy Johnson bridge.

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

KIJHL adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initials to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Most Read