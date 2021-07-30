Planned ignitions on Flat Lake fire’s north flank successful: BC Wildfire Service

Photo of a successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Planned ignitions on the Flat Lake wildfire’s north flank were successful Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service said in its Cariboo Fire Centre July 30 update.

Crews remained on site overnight and a guard system has been completed using heavy equipment on the west side of the fire alongside Gustafsen Nielson Road.

Work will continue Friday on the southwest corner of the 39,584-hectare fire’s perimeter.

An evacuation alert for the Bonaparte Plateau area has been upgraded to an order.

No significant change has occurred on the Canim Lake fire recently, however, increased activity is expected within the 2,673 hectare fire’s perimeter with warmer temperatures this weekend.

A contingency guard has been established on the south side of the fire, with crews on site with hose systems and water.

They will be working to open up old block roads for additional access.

Warmer weather has heightened activity on the Big Stick Lake wildfire, but no new growth.

It is estimated to be 7,020 hectares in size.

Crews completed some planned hand ignitions and put in a wet line on the southeast flank and on Friday, crews will continue to secure the edge of the fire on that southeast flank.

An aerial ignition, supported by firefighters and helicopters to provide cooling action, is planned for the Young Lake wildfire’s east flank on Friday if conditions are suitable, with the goal being to remove unburned fuels along the flank.

“We do not take doing these operations lightly and will closely evaluate conditions and plans may change as conditions change,” the update noted.

The Chasm wildfire is now classified under control and BC Wildfire will continue to monitor it. If hot spots are found from a scan of the fire, crews will action them.

McKinley Lake wildfire is estimated to be 1,834 hectares and due to warmer weather saw increased activity Thursday, but no new growth was reported.

There are challenges on the north flank as crews continue to cut trail and wrap in hose in very steep terrain.

Purdy Lake wildfire is estimated to be 8,100 hectares.

While heavy equipment operators have completed work on site, crews continue to secure the entire perimeter and patrol for hot spots along the north and northeast sides of the fire.

On the southwest section of the fire, where access has been a challenge, crews will continue actioning hot spots.

As of July 30, there are 40 active wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, seven wildfires of note and 15 being managed by an Incident Management Team.

