Forest behind 100 Mile House. (File photo)

Pilot project to develop Tourism Value Model for Forest Service Roads receives funding

Project in joint partnership between CCCTA and Ministry of Forests

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) has secured funding for a joint pilot project with the Ministry of Forests, Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) to take tourism into consideration when it comes to determining the economic value of Forest Service Roads (FSR) in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, 100 Mile House and Quesnel districts.

The purpose is to better inform decisions related to tourism destination development, planning and maintaining FSR in the region.

“FLNRORD is looking forward to working with the CCCTA in determining the economic value of FSRs to tourism throughout the Cariboo Natural Resource Region,” says acting regional executive director Harold Stolar.

The project is expected to engage the tourism sector and stakeholders in the area to develop a tourism value model.

“The CCCTA and FLNRORD discovered that the perspective of the tourism sector was not incorporated into the current decision-making process for forest service roads,” says tourism association CEO Amy Thacker.

The ministry is expected to use the new tourism value model to supplement its current engineering program funding policy in relation to the recreational use of the region’s forest service roads.

The CCCTA will be providing more information through engagement sessions and surveys at the end of January.

For more information, visit the CCCTA’s website.

