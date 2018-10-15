Pile burning planned in 108 Mile Ranch area

‘Burning will be conducted in a controlled manner when conditions are appropriate…’

Residents of 108 Mile Ranch and its surrounding communities should be advised of controlled burns planned in the Walker Valley between Oct. 18 and Nov. 30.

The Cariboo Regional District announced in a media release Monday morning that it is supporting a series of pile burns along with the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

The project is being coordinated by the 108 Greenbelt Commission.

“The work is being done to dispose of the debris from the fuel management project undertaken last winter. Burning will be conducted in a controlled manner when conditions are appropriate, and the piles will be closely monitored.”

The public can expect some smoke and flames to be visible during the burns.

If you have any further questions about the planned burns, you may contact Ron Soeder, chair of the 108 Greenbelt Commission, at 250-791-5752, or Al Richmond, CRD Area G director, at arichmond@cariboord.ca.

