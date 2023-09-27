British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Physician assistants could be coming soon to B.C. emergency rooms

College of Physicians and Surgeons change comng to allow PAs to work under physician direction

The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.

The ministry says the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. has moved to make the change, which would require physician assistants to register with the college and work in hospital emergency rooms under doctor supervision.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the ministry and the college have worked together to make the change, which will give patients better access to services while supporting other health-care workers.

The ministry says physician assistants could give patient exams, order tests and prescribe drugs, along with other services, under a physician’s direction.

The college’s CEO, Dr. Heidi Oetter, says the regulator looks forward to bringing physician assistants into the fold to license them to work in B.C. emergency rooms, following other provinces including Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The ministry statement says it’s estimated that between 30 and 50 physician assistants live in B.C., and only three programs offer the training across the country, typically taking two years to complete.

READ ALSO: ‘Door has been cracked open’ for integration of physician assistants in British

READ ALSO: Military and university-trained physician assistants rejected by B.C.’s health system

Healthphysicians

Previous story
Bears can smell a peanut butter sandwich over 1 km away
Next story
Canfor confirms contractors on board B.C. helicopter that crashed killing 2

Just Posted

(Norma Ibarra)
Secwépemc woman inspires Indigenous youth throughout North America through skateboarding

Category 1 campfires will be once again permitted on Thursday, Sept. 28. (File photo)
Campfire ban to be lifted across Kamloops Fire Centre

Elliott George Dester. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Elliott Dester located safe and sound

Rob Skelly built himself a sailboat and used it to sail around the world between 2017 and 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Retired helicopter pilot traversed the world in sailboat he built