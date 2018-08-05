PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the annual Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday.

In amongst them was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will go from the crowds at Davie Village to a Liberal party event in Delta.

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

Nine new wildfires discovered in Cariboo Aug. 4

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Highway 97 reopened to single lane traffic after mudslide

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30

The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Cariboo Artists’ Guild president featured at Showcase Gallery in 100 Mile House

Patsy Granberg transitioned from drawing to painting after joining the guild

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

