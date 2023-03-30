PHOTOS: Thousands attend March Into Spring

Diana Kozakov enjoys some cotton candy at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Big Country Bowling was busy on Saturday as people stopped in to take part in the March Into Spring event put on by the District of 100 Mile House March 24-25. McKenzie Popadinac (left), Julia Brand, Evelyn Brand, Melanie Brand, Dezirae Popadinac and Brody Popadinac. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lawrence Nishihara (left) and his partner Larry Davis get ready to return the ball at pickleball Saturday afternoon. The event was part of the March Into Spring celebration put on by the District of 100 Mile House. Davis said “We had a lot of people, some with experience and a lot of first-timers. I think our beginners class is going to be overwhelmed! Everyone seemed to be having a fun time including us trainers.” (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Eva Lewthwaite holds still as Amanda Dykstra paints her face during What’s Hoppening in the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Iona Ingram adds her handprint to a wall of handprints made by children and youth who attended What’s Hoppening at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jelina McLean and her son Sawyer McLean explored one of 100 Mile Fire Rescue’s fire trucks during March Into Spring. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Addison Guimond tries her hand at putting during What’s Hoppening at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ian Day and Jaxon Allen enjoy some cotton candy at the 100 Mile Community Hall during What’s Hoppening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jina Lee laughs as she tries to grab a doughnut with her mouth during a carnival game at the 100 Mile Community Hall during What’s Hoppening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Krus Bevaart blows some bubbles outside of the 100 Mile Community Hall during the Distrct’s March into Spring event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the What’s Hoppening outside the 100 Mile Community Hall Noah Duncan got the chance to explore the inside of an RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hudson Grabowiecki was one of hundreds of children who attended What’s Hoppening at the 100 Mile Community Hall during March Into Spring. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gwendoline Feissli chews on the bottom of a doughnut at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hudson and Mason Grabowiecki compete to see who can be the first to eat a doughnut hanging from a wore at What’s Hoppening at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shawn Nelson (left), Glen Tanner and Brayden Herperger act in the one-act play The Accident during the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ingrid Mapson closed out the 100 Mile Variety Show Saturday with a powerful rendition of Summertime. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alex Zamorano strums his guitar during the 100 Mile Variety Show, part of the District of 100 Mile House’s March Into Spring event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Karen Smith delivers the monologue ‘The Search for Intelligent Life in the Universe’ during the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Performing Arts Society member Lisa Grey uses Jackie Hunt as a proper during a performance of ‘The Accident’ at the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Stacey-Lynn Jariett sings What Part of No by Wayne Perry and Gerald Smith at the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Raising the Barre Dance Academy student Caidence Smith leaps through the air at the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Caidence Smith spins on the ball of her foot during a performance at the 100 Mile Variety Show during the District of 100 Mile House’s March Into Spring event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Using an acoustic guitar and his voice Tyrell Norton crooned to attendees at the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alex Zamorano strums his guitar during the 100 Mile Variety Show, part of the District of 100 Mile House’s March Into Spring event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of Raising the Barre Dance Academy dance to The Most Beautiful Things during the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Melissa Hermiston and Shawn Nelson act in a performance of ‘The Accident’ during the 100 Mile Variety Show at Martin Exeter Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Raelle Smith, of Raising the Barre Dance Academy, shows off her interpretative dance skills at the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ingrid Mapson sings La Vie en Rose during the 100 Mile Variety Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Forest Grove accordion player Tom Fischer serenaded attendees of the 100 Mile Variety Show as part of March Into Spring. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sue Fryer laughs as she adds a few extra touches to her painting of flowers during March Into Spring’s Paint Night with Bobbie Crane. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Paula Bainbridge (left), Huguette Lewis and Lori Stagg enjoyed a night out learning how to paint with Lac La Hache artist Bobbie Crane during March Into Spring. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dot and Brenda Verboom paint together at Paint Night with Bobbie Crane during March Into Spring on Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Taren Pickering takes part in an archery demonstration run by the Big Horn Archery Club during the District of 100 Mile House’s March Into Spring event. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sunny shows off his obedience and agility during a dog agility demonstration at the 100 Mile Agriplex Saturday during March Into Spring. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bonnie Gilchrist’s Pomeranian Timmy demonstrates his dog agility skills during March Into Spring at the 100 Mile Agriplex. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Reverly Art Studio dance instructor Jess Thomas leads a dozen people in a line dancing class at the 100 Mile Community Hall during March Into Spring. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shirley Bleackley (left) throws out the jack at the Creekside Senior Centre open house on March 25. Bleackley is new to 100 Mile House and stopped by the centre to see what they have to offer for activities. Joyce Bueckert and other members of the centre were on hand to demonstrate how carpet bowling is played as part of the March Into Spring event held over the weekend. (Fioina Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Big Country Bowling was busy on Saturday as people stopped in to take part in the March Into Spring event put on by the District of 100 Mile House March 24-25. McKenzie Popadinac (left), Julia Brand, Evelyn Brand, Melanie Brand, Dezirae Popadinac and Brody Popadinac. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

March Into Spring’s community events in 100 Mile attracted roughly 3,500 participants over the weekend of March 24.

100 Mile House Mayor Maureen Pinkney said it is hard to express how proud she is of the community, especially the volunteers who made the event a reality. The support the volunteers received in kind from the community was fantastic, with Pinkney noting that they only expected 2,000 people to attend.

“Every business (I talked to) raved about how good an event it was. They all had people that had never been to their venues before,” she said. “It was so friendly and cheerful and it really was marching into spring. You couldn’t have asked for such a bright and sunny day, inside and out.”

Seeing so many people come out to participate was amazing, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said. Doerkson came down to help judge the Easter Bonnet contest at What’s Hoppening in the 100 Mile Community Hall. He said 100 Mile residents had a great weekend, and praised the District for using their Commemorate Canada grant to fund so many free events.

“The South Cariboo is really benefiting from the efforts of the District of 100 Mile House council, which has done an amazing job,” Doerkson said. “To see the community hall packed wall to wall with smiling faces has been an amazing thing to see.”

Coun. Donna Barnett led a team of volunteers who organized What’s Hoppening, which proved incredibly popular with families. Barnett said they gave out over 500 passports to children, which she said means they had between 1,200 to 1,500 people come through the doors.

“Everybody had fun, it’s been awesome. All the volunteers have been amazing. Without them, you can forget this (being possible),” she said.

Local resident Jelina McLean attended What’s Hoppening with her children, and later took in the 100 Mile Variety Show. McLean said events like March Into Spring are a big part of why she loves living in 100 Mile House.

“It’s great that the community did this all for free,” McLean said. “I think it’s amazing that everyone got involved in this and I hope it happens every year.”

Barnett said that the bowling lane and movie theatre were booked solid and the free pickleball lessons at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had a line of people waiting to get in. She encourages people to keep on going out to community events like this when they happen.

“The more you support them, the more we’ll get innovative and do more things. If you’ve got an idea call the District. We’re always willing to do what we can to make the community more vibrant,” Barnett said.

In the future, McLean said she’d like to see March Into Spring make a return with even more community events. As the owner of Raising the Barre Academy of Dance, she says she would be happy to offer free dance lessons for children.

Pinkney said the District is already considering how they could make the event an annual one. She noted the format may change in the future, as they won’t have the same grant funding. However, she is committed to making it a “spectacular weekend event.”

“We started off with something amazing (the Canucks Alumni game), and the last event (the 100 Mile Variety Show) was super fantastic as well,” Pinkney said. “This is what small communities are about, and if you’re new to town I’m sure you saw how wonderful and friendly the community is.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House