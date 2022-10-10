PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning between Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3

A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
Helicopter used to fight blaze sparked east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)

Fire crews are making progress fighting a grass fire near Christina Lake and Grand Forks, in the Gilpin Grasslands Park along Highway 3.

The suspected human-caused fire sparked Sunday (Oct. 9) and grew quickly to an estimated 151 hectares in size. It is highly visible to people travelling in the area, BC Wildfire Service said that day, urging all drivers to watch their speed and use headlights.

In an update Monday, the agency said there was no significant growth overnight and 20 crew members are managing the fire, backed by two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

A further 27 members of the regional-area fire departments are also helping manage the blaze.

“Crews are working this morning on establishing water delivery systems and irectly attack the fire’s edge on both flanks.”

Highway 3 remains open, and not structures were being threatened as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Helicopter prepares to water bomb a grassfire east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 10, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)

Helicopter prepares to water bomb a grassfire east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 10, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)

More to come.

