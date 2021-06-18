PHOTOS: 11 dogs rescued, home destroyed in large blaze in Okanagan

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
A Lake Country home was destroyed in a fire June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)A Lake Country home was destroyed in a fire June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
Flames shoot from the home’s roof. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)Flames shoot from the home’s roof. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)
Smoke pours from the Hallam Drive home. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)Smoke pours from the Hallam Drive home. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep onboard after 11 dogs were rescued from a fire that destroyed a home early Thursday evening.

When the call came in before 4 p.m. on June 17, Fire Chief Steve Windsor could already see smoke from the Hallam Drive house fire from the station.

Flames were shooting from the roof when crews arrived on scene.

No one was home when the blaze sparked and neighbours were quick to call 911.

They were also quick to jump into action in rescuing the pets from the burning house — two adult dogs and eight puppies.

A third adult dog, however, was still unaccounted for.

“Crews actually found the last dog, who had to be taken to the vet in Kelowna, she appeared to be in fairly good shape though,” explained Windsor.

Fire crews discovered the dog hiding in the shower upstairs. Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board to help the dog.

“If you would have asked me when we first got here, I would have said she was gone,” he said. “She is a very lucky dog.”

The Lake Country Fire Department responded with five pieces of equipment and 25 firefighting personnel from all five local stations to quickly contain the fire.

Windsor said flames appeared to have started at the back of the home and it is possible the point of ignition was outside the residence but the official cause is still unknown.

The investigation continues Friday, the District of Lake Country said in a June 18 update.

READ MORE: Golf raffle helps Okanagan families score homes

READ MORE: Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

Just Posted

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior

A Category 3 fire ban will go into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre beginning noon on Monday, June 21. (Pixaby photo)
Category 3 fire ban extends across entire Cariboo Fire Centre June 21

Campfires are still permitted, but no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide

Peter Skene Ogden on Sept. 10. (File photo)
PSO returns to modified semester system this fall

Classes will run on a four-block fixed semester system

Bobbie Crane is overjoyed that her painting Snowy Owls has been accepted as one of the featured pieces in the 2021 Artists For Conservation’s International Exhibit of Nature in Art. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo artist featured in international art exhibit

Bobbie Crane’s Snowy Owls painting was chosen for AFC’s Exhibit of Nature in Art.

The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)
Immigrant entrepreneur pilot program extended

Regional program attracts cotton manufacturer

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

The Montreal Police logo is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his leg on a young Black man’s neck during an arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Probe called for after video appearing to show Montreal officer’s knee on Black youth’s neck

Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The website for a Broadway theatre showing "Springsteen on Broadway" said it would only allow guests "fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine" — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
No Springsteen for you: AstraZeneca not good enough to qualify for Broadway ticket

Victoria area mayor among those unable to attend New York entertainment due to COVID-19 restriction

The BC Ferries’ website is down for the second time in one week from what they say is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

Website down for second time this week

John Furlong told the Vancouver Board of Trade on Feb. 20, 2020 that he thinks the city could and should bid for the 2030 Winter Games. (CP photo)
PODCAST: John Furlong lays out a ‘provincial’ B.C. plan to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes potential role for Vancouver Island communities

The pilot of this single-engine propeller plane was unhurt after crash-landing in a Como Road orchard Friday, June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
PHOTOS: 11 dogs rescued, home destroyed in large blaze in Okanagan

Home deemed a total loss, cause remains unknown but crews thankful for pet respirators

A tenant walks in front of her home on Boundary Road on Friday, June 18, 2021 after it was destroyed by fire the night before in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Family homeless after fire rips through Chilliwack house

Turtle rescued, no one seriously hurt following Boundary Road fire in Chilliwack

BC Ferries’ newest Island Class vessel is experiencing an issue with one of its thrusters off the Algerian coast. Photo courtesy patbaywebcam.com.
BC Ferries newest vessel having mechanical issues in Mediterranean

Island 4 will be repaired in Spain before crossing Atlantic

Most Read