Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park Alta, on Sunday Feb. 11, 2018. Peterson is a controversial Canadian psychologist known for his views on cultural and political issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park Alta, on Sunday Feb. 11, 2018. Peterson is a controversial Canadian psychologist known for his views on cultural and political issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Petition calls on B.C. city to cancel upcoming Jordan Peterson event

Controversial psychologist to speak live at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre May 19

Canadian psychologist, author and media commentator Jordan B. Peterson is coming to Victoria to talk about his latest book — and one resident isn’t so thrilled about his visit.

An online petition is calling on Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto and the city to cancel Peterson’s May 19 live speaking event at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, citing concern for the safety of women, transgender and gender non-conforming people.

“Violence against women and LGBTQ2SIA+ folks starts with words so giving this man a platform to speak is directly impacting safety of marginalized communities,” wrote the petitioner, identified as Eddi Wilson.

Peterson has received widespread attention for his views on cultural and political issues, which have often been seen as controversial.

“Peterson and his followers will often argue that protesting or calling for the cancellation of his events is a censorship or infringement on the freedom of expression,” Wilson wrote.

“However freedom of expression in Canada is not absolute especially when it comes to hate speech that incites violence against a particular defined racial, ethnic, gender, sexual, religious or other identifiable group.”

Wilson added that the petition was started in hopes that the City of Victoria would “reconsider giving such a large platform to someone who promotes ideas that are harmful to women and minorities.”

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has said the event will proceed as planned.

ALSO READ: Day parole appeal denied for Langford teen’s killer after ‘tantrum-like behaviours’

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaJordan Peterson

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Confused B.C. driver wanders into bike lanes, struggles to escape
Next story
6 puppies dead after heat lamp left in carport sparks fire in Terrace

Just Posted

White-nose syndrome occurrence map – by year (2023). Downloaded 2023-02-07. (Photo: Available at https://www.whitenosesyndrome.org/where-is-wns)
Public asked to watch for unusual activity as deadly disease threatens Cariboo bats

Freida Whales, one of B.C.’s best known drag perfpormers, is coming to Quesnel for a Pride Day event. Anonymous flyers were distributed in protest of her appearance. (Photo contributed)
Anonymous hand out protests drag queen scheduled to perform at Quesnel Pride Day event

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

In 1995, members of the newly formed 100 Mile Minor Hockey Girls Team protested their exclusion from a novice tournament in 100 Mile House. They included (from left, back) Dominique Adams, Emily Wickenstad, Katrina Harry, Jonquil Crosby, Nicole Warman and Jeannie Munro (front from left), Natasha Harry and Alexandria Crosby. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: In 1995 100 Minor hockey girl players protested their exclusion