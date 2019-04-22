Peter Skene Ogden students organize community-wide clean up

Peter Skene Ogden students, Junaya (left) and Jasfia Nielsen hold seed bombs they will be handing out to students after the community-wide clean up on April 23 for Earth Day. Millar Hill photo.

The annual Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) community clean up is set to take place on April 23.

The clean up will begin shortly after school starts and run until lunch. Teachers can sign their classes up, select from a map of the community and clean up the designated area. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided.

“We have an annual clean up every year, but we wanted to try something different and offer the students an initiative to participate,” said Tai St. Pierre, who teaches Social Studies at PSO. “So, we are having a free barbecue at lunch for anyone who participates. We are hoping this will encourage the students to participate.”

The parent advisory committee has raised money to provide the free lunch. There will be veggie burgers and refreshments.

RELATED: Earth Day 2019

“This year, we are encouraging plant-based diets by providing veggie burgers, instead of beef, at lunch to those who participate in our Earth Day initiative,” said Jasfia Nielsen, a member of the PSO Environmental Club. “I’m excited to see how the students will get involved this year. We are doing a lot more than past years.”

Protecting endangered species is the overall theme for Earth Day 2019. The club is creating information booths on endangered species, such as bees.

“We are also handing out seed bombs, which are these things you throw and once it rains they will grow flowers,” said Nielsen. “We decided to hand these out because flowers attract bees.”

The seed bombs are palm-sized balls of clay containing soil and flower seeds mixed in. They are wrapped in a biodegradable tissue paper and tied up with a string of hemp. As soon as it rains, the tissue paper will begin to dissolve and the flower sprouting process will begin.

“I think participating in an event such as this, installs a good mindset and creates good habits,” Nielsen said. “It encourages the idea of taking care of our communities and the environment we live in.

“That is something I’ve become more aware of since joining the PSO Environmental Club. It helped me become more involved.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.