Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School involved in SOGI pilot project

All 60 B.C. school districts participating in the B.C. SOGI Educator Network

From gay-straight alliances to educator networks – students of all sexual orientations and gender identities are receiving support for safer and more inclusive schools in British Columbia.

The B.C. Sexual Orientations and Gender Identities (SOGI) Educator Network started as a pilot project.

In just over two years, it has grown province-wide. All 60 B.C. school districts and several independent schools are participating in the B.C. SOGI Educator Network.

SOGI focuses on helping school districts and educators make schools safe and inclusive for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Currently, there are five students utilizing the gender and sexuality alliance support group at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

“I think kids need a safe space,” said Gay-straight Alliance (GSA) teacher sponsor, Lisa Dugaro. “Sometimes they don’t have that at home. Even if there isn’t a lot of overt bullying happening in our school, we see exclusion happening. This space offers them the opportunity to connect with their peers and talk about the issues they face.”

Some of those issues could be the process of coming out, life at home or instances of being bullied.

“They care and they support each other,” said Dugaro.

Even after multiple efforts for safer schools, some students are still facing discrimination. During the 2017-18 school year, the GSA had put up signs advertising the group – when and where to meet. A student stuck a “straight-pride” photo beside one of the posters.

“That instance was handled appropriately, but the students still felt offended,” said Dugaro.

Some of the students in the GSA have vocalized what it’s like living in a smaller community – finding it challenging to make friends or meet individuals who are alike.

RELATED: A safe space for gender support in the South Cariboo

In 100 Mile, there are other resources available, such as the Cariboo Gender Support group, which offers transgender people a safe space.

“Every meeting we are getting new people. We share ideas, resources and are building this support group that is for all ages,” said Chris Pettman, who founded the group along with his wife, Mikara.

Pettman and his wife are also involved with the high school’s GSA.

“Younger kids are the better advocates,” said Pettman. “They have more knowledge and they are bringing it to the table. It’s helping a lot of people understand the topics around the LGBTQI2S demographic.”

Supporting data

According to a national survey of Canadian high school students, 70 per cent of all participating students, LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ, reported hearing expressions such as “that’s so gay” every day in school and almost half, 40 per cent reported hearing remarks such as “faggot,” “lezbo,” and “dyke” every day in school.

Almost 10 per cent of LGBTQ students reported having heard homophobic comments from teachers daily or weekly (17 per cent of trans students, ten per cent of female sexual minority students and eight per cent of male sexual minority students). Even more, LGBTQ+ students reported that they had heard teachers use negative gender-related or transphobic comments daily or weekly – twenty-three per cent of trans students, fifteen per cent of male sexual minority students and twelve per cent of female sexual minority students.

Hardly any LGBTQ students reported that they never heard homophobic comments from other students (one per cent of trans students, two per cent of female sexual minority students and four per cent of male sexual minority students).

This suggests that if you are a sexual minority student in a Canadian school, it is highly likely that you will hear insulting things about your sexual orientation or gender identity.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

Just Posted

108 Mile Ranch Citizen of the Year announced

“I feel so honoured to be the recipient.”

100 Mile House RCMP’s regular phone line will be offline for a small period of time on May 23

100 Mile House RCMP wishes to inform the local area that our… Continue reading

Around $13.6 million of capital projects have been completed or committed in the 108 Mile Ranch area

A string of announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort for the near future of the community

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Did you stay around 100 Mile House for the May Long Weekend?

Did you stay around 100 Mile House for the May Long Weekend?… Continue reading

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the Okanagan

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Most Read