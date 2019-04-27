Pet Value in 100 Mile House is having a pet adoption day for Pet Appreciation Month on April 27

Dianna Johnston, Pet Value’s store manager, locked herself in a kennel to help fundraise $300 for the SPCA. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The Pet Value in 100 Mile House is having a fundraiser for the Williams Lake SPCA for Pet Appreciation Month on April 27, with dogs and kittens available for adoption.

“So I locked myself in the kennel trying to raise money for the SPCA,” Dianna Johnston, location’s manager.

In order to be let out, the store needs to raise $300 (for the day). According to Johnston, 100 people had come in to donate or at least look at the three dogs and four kittens available for adoption. They were also half way to reaching $300 mark.

“All (proceeds) go to SPCA which provides service to the entire Cariboo region,” said Johnston.

Johnston said there was for sure one kitten adopted by 1:30 p.m.

Pets adopted, however, cannot be taken home right away. The SPCA has to neuter/spay them before they can be homed.

