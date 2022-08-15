Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

Surveillance photos released by RCMP

Photos have been released of a man possibly related to a homicide outside of a downtown Kelowna nightclub.

Late at night on Aug. 12, emergency services were called to the scene of a man on the ground in the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying the man in the surveillance image, who is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old, with either a shaved or bald head, who was wearing a black t-shirt with a red logo and camouflaged pants.

(RCMP/Submitted)

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit Tip Line at 250-470-6236.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaHomicideRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered using underwater camera
Next story
Targeted job action, picket lines planned by B.C. public-service union as strike notice expires

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
RCMP say no reason to believe death suspicious

Danielle Wiess will be bringing an electric vehicle to 100 Mile House on Tuesday, Aug. 16. as part of the Charge North EV Discovery Tour. (Photo submitted)
Charge North Electric Discovery Tour stopping in 100 Mile House

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Opinion: Sharing the risk of ranch business decisions

New fire truck for Lac La Hache Volunteer fire department. (Blanka Perlick photo).
Column: Get ready for stinkin’ good time at garlice festival