Permanent outdoor skate rink coming t0 100 Mile House soon

Ken Dunn keeps the puck away from his grandson Rhys Hendrix on the ice of the 100 Mile House Outdoor Skating Rink. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A new outdoor skating rink at the South Cariboo Rec Centre is one step closer to becoming a reality.

A site west of the existing recreation centre behind the ball diamonds was identified as a suitable location for a roofed structure with an anticipated ice surface of 85’ X 90’ at a meeting of the South Cariboo Joint Committee on Sept. 11.

Tentative cost for the project is broken down as follows: Earthworks including gravels $100,000, concrete works (100’ x 100’) $100,000, waterline/hydrant $45,000, electrical service $15,000, electrical/lighting of rink $30,000, dasher board system (installed) $91,500 for a total cost of $381,500.

A memo from staff stated that a reasonable budget allocation for this project should be $500,000 to allow for contingencies and soft costs.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney pointed out that there would also need to be pricing to install a roof on the facility which a local contractor estimates would be approximately $100/ sq ft.

“What’s not in here is, of course, some of the water line and some of that kind of stuff. So neither one is 100 per cent complete but it does give us an idea that we’re looking for around the $500,000,” said Pinkney.

Josh Dickerson, general manager for Canlan Sports, said he did not anticipate any problems using the rec centre’s Zamboni to resurface the ice. “We have a backup Zamboni that is stored that we could probably utilize. As long as the road is plowed.”

The structure would be multi-use serving as a skating rink in the winter months while offering multiple uses during the summer: a venue for lacrosse, beer gardens for ball tournaments, a smooth surface for rollerblading or for young children learning to ride a bike or even square dancing for 100 Mile and District Outriders events.

Pinkney said the original 100 Mile House Outdoor Skating Rink Society, who started an outdoor rink in 2020, thought they could do some of the fundraising. In previous years they had to turn away donations because they couldn’t commit to a timeline of when a permanent rink could be built.

If they were to go out and actively ask for donations Pinkney believes they could potentially halve the cost of the project. She also pointed out that as a society, the organization has access to grants for this type of project that municipalities and regional districts do not.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner also suggested approaching West Fraser for a lumber donation to help offset costs. “I was thinking we could call it the West Fraser Outdoor Rink. This made a huge difference with the swimming pool upgrades in Williams Lake when it became the West Fraser Centre.”

The previous outdoor rink operated on the site of the SD27 tennis courts on Cedar Avenue and while successful had its challenges.

“The biggest problem with using the school property, well there were two big problems. One, there is a ten-inch drop so the amount that they had to build up the ice on one side before they could get any ice on the other was crazy,” said Pinkney. “And it was too exposed without a roof on it. So they would get it just perfect and then it would either dump a whole bunch of snow and then they had to wait until the volunteers could get there or it would melt and then they couldn’t use it till it froze again.”

Having a roofed facility would limit the amount of sun exposure and snow piling up on the ice.

Both Wagner and Pinkney said they would like to see the project move forward in a timely fashion. Pinkney moved that they put into the 2024 recreation budget the location and build of the facility. The motion was carried.

An online poll conducted by the Free Press in 2021 showed that 90.68 per cent of 118 respondents would support having a permanent outdoor rink in 100 Mile House.



