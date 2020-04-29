A drone view of Highway 97 at McLeese Lake previously when crews were busy keeping the road open in spite of flooding last week. (Steven Kaufman photo)

People need to stay away from all waterway banks in the Cariboo region: CRD Chair

Margo Wagner said most river and creek banks have been undermined

There are lakes where there were none before and rivers where there were once trickling streams, said Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner when describing flooding in the region.

“We are asking people to stay away from creek and river banks. So many have eroded.”

Part of the problem, she added, is the fact creeks in the region had flows higher in the winter than they have had in years which coupled with warm temperatures in April fuelled the flooding.

“I live on Canim Lake which is 26 miles long, 700 feet deep and at least five to six kilometres at the widest point and overnight Sunday we saw the water level go up a foot.”

Canim Lake is known for its fluctuation in spring so people tend not to build too close to the lake, she added.

As of Wednesday morning there are seven evacuation orders impacting nine addresses in the CRD and five evacuation alerts for another 39 properties.

Read more: Evacuation alert for Bridge Creek – Houseman Road area due to flooding

Wagner said Bridge Creek is almost at the freshet level.

“I’ve only lived here 16 years and people who have lived here longer have said they’ve seen it this high. On the flip side because the temperature has not warmed up the waters have receded on Borland Creek and other creeks in the Central Cariboo area, so hopefully the same thing will happen for Bridge Creek.”

Where evacuation orders are in place, a lot of those people had already left but the CRD needs to put orders in place for those property owners to access insurance, Wagner explained.

“”I don’t think we’ve had anyone that said they would not leave.”

With the cooler temperatures in the forecast this week, it is anticipated there will be a bit of a lull as so far the weather is co-operating.

Wagner’s worry is if there are highs in the 30s in May then that will be a big problem.

“The spring melt from the Cariboo Mountains has not even started yet,” she added, noting in her area the temperature has not gone above 16C to date.

She reminded the public to use the information line at CRD’s Emergency Operation Centre, which is 1-866-759-4977.

“That’s the number to call because it goes straight through to the EOC.”

Read more: Cariboo landscape is changing as freshet evolves: MOTI manager


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts
Next story
Commons approval sought for $9-billion emergency student aid package

Just Posted

People need to stay away from all waterway banks in the Cariboo region: CRD Chair

Margo Wagner said most river and creek banks have been undermined

Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating woman reported missing

Alison Sparks was last seen April 25 in the Williams Lake area

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Evacuation alert for Bridge Creek – Houseman Road area due to flooding

Preparation instructions included for residents

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

Most Read