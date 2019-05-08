John Brittain is escorted from the RCMP detachment in Penticton, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in this image made from video. He has been charged with four counts of murder for shootings in two separate areas of the city on Monday. B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin says Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Smart

Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

John Brittain, 68, has been charged with murder and manslaughter

A man charged in a fatal shooting spree that left four dead in Penticton last month is making his first court appearance since being charged.

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter after four people were gunned down in the Okanagan city on April 15.

Brittain was a former engineer with the city and was not known to police prior to the shootings.

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

The four killed were Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Barry and Susan Wonch. All were in their 60s or 70s.

Brittain is scheduled to appear at court in Penticton later Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire

READ MORE: Man fatally shot in Penticton shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

READ MORE: 4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods
Next story
Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Just Posted

100 Mile doctor has first court appearance in sex assault case

Dr. Michael Mthandazo is alleged to have committed the offence on Nov. 3, 2018

Three Interior universities team up to protect B.C.’s forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Woman wants to reconnect with adopted son believed to be in 100 Mile

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to him,” said former Williams Lake resident Amanda Marty

Pedestrian hit on busy intersection in downtown 100 Mile House

RCMP, ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue all at the scene

Diaries of a city kid: A series of firsts

You know the saying there is a first for everything? Well, in… Continue reading

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

John Brittain, 68, has been charged with murder and manslaughter

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou expected in Vancouver court over extradition case

Meng was arrested in December at Vancouver’s airport at the request of the United States

Freedom Mobile hit by data breach, company says up to 15,000 customers affected

It said the breach affected customers at 17 retail stores who opened or changed accounts

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Most Read