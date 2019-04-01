VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

A pedestrian was hit by a train in Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Maple Ridge.

Salem Woodrow of CP Rail said a freight train made contact with an individual on the tracks near River Road and Lougheed Highway, by Kanaka Creek Regional Park, just east of the Haney Bypass, in Maple Ridge around noon.

“CP police is investigating the incident jointly with local RCMP,” Woodrow added.

The train was heading east, according to reports.

B.C. Emergency Health Services was called at 12:02 p.m. and attended the scene.

“We didn’t transport,” said Shannon Miller, with BCEHS.

“We stood down.”

• More to follow.



mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter