Pat McGeer was first elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1962. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pat McGeer was first elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1962. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pat McGeer, B.C. Social Credit cabinet minister, brain scientist, athlete, dies at 95

McGeer also served as president and chairman of the Crown-owned ICBC

Pat McGeer, a Princeton University-educated polymath who held several cabinet posts in British Columbia’s Social Credit governments of the 1970s, has died.

A brain scientist and member of Canada’s basketball team at the 1948 Olympics in London, McGeer died in Vancouver at the age of 95.

He was first elected as a B.C. Liberal in 1962 in the Vancouver-Point Grey riding, but joined the Social Credit party in 1975, going on to hold several cabinet posts, including education, science and technology, and universities.

McGeer also served as president and chairman of the Crown-owned Insurance Corp. of B.C. and chairman of the B.C. Research Council.

He received a chemistry doctorate from Princeton, and undergraduate and medical degrees from UBC, going on to head UBC’s division of neurological sciences, where he worked on brain research, focusing on Alzheimer’s disease.

McGeer, who left politics in 1986, was known as a booster of big and sometimes controversial concepts, including a tunnel or bridge from the mainland to Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Jack Weisgerber, B.C. Social Credit, Reform, Independent MLA passes away at 81

BC legislature

Previous story
B.C. NDP leadership candidate says party is too comfortable, needs a shake-up
Next story
B.C. couple entrapped in 2013 legislature bomb plot suing police, government

Just Posted

BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon at this summer’s Northwest Regional Airshow in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon makes northern B.C. pitch during Terrace visit

Sarah Jane Scouten performed on a Saturday evening on the main stage at a previous Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sarah Jane Scouten performs Saturday evening on the main stage at Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. in 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos)
Arts on the Fly cancelled, to try again next year

Bridge Lake Fair grand aggregate winner Barb Matfin, with plaques dating back to 2000. (Diana Forster photo)
Bridge Lake Fair a Success

Bridge Lake Fair grand aggregate winner Barb Matfin, with the plaques dating back to year 2000 (Photo courtesy Diana Forster)
Column by Diana Forster: Results from the 2022 Bridge Lake Fair