(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

Party leaders to make final appeals to voters ahead of tomorrow’s election

The three main party leaders have packed schedules as they try to reach as much of the electorate as possible

Candidates are making their final appeals to voters today ahead of tomorrow’s federal election.

The three main party leaders have packed schedules as they try to reach as much of the electorate as possible.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has a series of virtual and in-person events planned in at least six provinces, though details are slim in his official itinerary.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will start the day meeting with supporters in Markham, Ont., and will close it off at an event in Toronto.

Jagmeet Singh has a whopping seven scheduled campaign stops in British Columbia, the province he adopted as his home after taking the helm of the federal New Democrats.

Polls open Monday at 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Left Coast’ and balance of power: NDP’s B.C. strength could be key to minority government

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
5 people arrested after Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Chantel Moore

Just Posted

Selina Perry is the new president of the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre board of directors. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Helping Stemete7uw’i ‘rewarding’ work

100 Mile House Soccer Association coach Jeff Martens smiles as player Malikai Frank takes a shot against him on net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile children learn soccer fundamentals

Jean Swann works on vertical rope technique at the South Cariboo Search and Rescue practice. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile House)
SAR crew dedicated to the cause

Sherry and Jim Hedges are the craftspeople behind Tiny Timber Toy Company, which they started with the help of their children. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Old-fashioned toys make market comeback