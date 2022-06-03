Cattle graze on a farm on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, west of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of B.C.’s southern Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters, while similar advisories remain in place across much of northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cattle graze on a farm on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, west of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of B.C.’s southern Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters, while similar advisories remain in place across much of northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

Latest advisories cover the Nicola River near Spences Bridge and the Coldwater River at Merritt

The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of B.C.’s southern Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters, while similar advisories remain in place across much of northern B.C.

The latest advisories cover the Nicola River near Spences Bridge and the Coldwater River at Merritt, two communities affected by widespread flooding last fall.

Advisories have also been issued for the Similkameen River, the Okanagan River and its tributaries around Osoyoos, Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon, as well as the Salmon River near Salmon Arm and rivers in the Kootenay-Boundary region.

The forecast centre says a low-pressure system is expected to bring unsettled weather and moderate to heavy rainfall across the Interior starting Friday.

It says current modelling indicates the potential for high flows and possible flood conditions over the weekend, with some uncertainty about how much rain will fall.

In northern B.C., a high streamflow advisory has been upgraded to a flood watch for the Bulkley River near Smithers, while advisories remain in place for the Stikine, Skeena and Liard rivers and tributaries with waters expected to rise this weekend.

The forecast prompted the B.C. government to issue a statement encouraging residents to prepare for possible flooding.

Along the banks of the Skeena River, the City of Terrace has activated its emergency operations centre, saying that allows officials to begin flood preparations, but it does not mean a local state of emergency has been declared.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Evacuation alerts issued in part of Kitimat/Stikine region, but flood risk around Terrace decreasing.

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
NDP ‘out of touch,’ downfall forecast, say Liberals, Greens as spring sitting ends
Next story
Emergency department temporarily closed at 100 Mile District General Hospital

Just Posted

100 Mile District General Hospital. (File photo)
Emergency department temporarily closed at 100 Mile District General Hospital

Jeffrey Roch left, James Rusaw enjoy the wagon ride around the Ritchie’s farm. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mile 108 students take a ride on the farm

South Cariboo Chamber president Donna Barnett will launch Community Appreciation Day in Centennial Park June 4. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Community Appreciation Day honours first responders

The Pride month rainbow flag flies on the Saanich municipal hall flagpole, after being raised on June 1. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
First Pride in the Park comes to 100 Mile House