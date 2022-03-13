Parents learn about social media and safety

Parents and caregivers in the South Cariboo had the opportunity to learn about the latest in social media trends and internet safety, at a forum held in 100 Mile House this week.

Hosted by Safer Schools Together at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary, the session was aimed at educating parents when it comes to navigating the internet, according to presenter Steve MacDonald.

“It’s not about getting rid of social media or not using the internet. Those things aren’t going anywhere,” MacDonald explained. “It’s about making sure that we’re making wise decisions for the future, and supporting parents in understanding the ins and outs of social media.”

Fear and hesitancy are the most common things that MacDonald said he encounters when it comes to parents helping their teens navigate the online world, noting that the ever-changing social media landscape can be tricky to keep up with.

“Especially if a parent isn’t very tech-savvy, they may not be aware of the supports that are out there or the current trends in social media,” MacDonald said.

Guiding caregivers through having honest conversations with their children and teens is an important first step, however, MacDonald noted that the presentation was not meant to be a lesson in parenting.

“I’m not coming here to tell people how to parent their child or run their household,” he said, noting there is no “handbook” that dictates at what age a child should be introduced to social media, or given a tablet or cellphone.

“Each parent or caregiver is going to know their child the best and know what they’re ready for, you just need to have that dialogue,” MacDonald said.

Resources were distributed to parents at Monday evening’s forum, and MacDonald also held safety sessions throughout the day with students as well, letting them know about supports that are available for them as they navigate various online platforms.

“At the district level, students have access to anonymous reporting tools” he explained. “Those can be used to report any worrisome or threatening behaviour they see online or in the community.”

MacDonald said it was important to recognize that it’s not only youth who can run into trouble online; he said he has dealt with many adults who have made missteps in the virtual world that can have far-reaching consequences.

But getting ahead of the issue with children and teens can help prevent traumatic experiences, he said.

“The online world is developing at such a rate that we can’t ignore it. Ninety-five per cent of the internet is good and a positive place,” MacDonald said. “We just have to be aware that five per cent of the internet can be scary and dangerous.”



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House