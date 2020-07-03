Owner looks to rezone property in Lac la Hache

The existing number of dwellings are not allowed under the current zoning

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) board gave first and second reading to a zoning amendment to rezone 4813 Eagle Avenue in Lac la Hache into three separate residential lots to legalize the existing dwellings.

The lot is currently 0.23 ha (0.57 acres) and has a 75.07 sq. m (808 sq. ft.) single-family dwelling, a 91.56 sq. m (986 sq. ft.) two-family dwelling along with a 40.5 sq. m (435.94 sq. ft.) cabin intended to be converted into a storage shed upon completion of the subdivision process and a 176.26 sq. m (1897 sq. ft.) multi-family dwelling on the existing property as rental housings.

The existing number of dwellings are not allowed under the current zoning, hence the application for a Special Exception Residential and Multi-Family Residential zones.

The application notes the owner wishes to divest themself of the rental buildings but not displace the tenants because rental housing is hard to find.

CRD planning staff are supportive of the proposed zoning amendment application.

“The requested zoning amendment will bring all the existing residential buildings in compliance with the Zoning Bylaw in terms of land uses and lot sizes without affecting the residential character of the neighbourhood.”

The lots would have separate entrances from Eagle Avenue and Felker Street.

The property is serviced by CRD water and sewer and the applicant would have to apply for separate water and sewer connections prior to subdivision approval.

A public hearing will be scheduled after the CRD received proof of signage on-site from the applicants.

Cariboo Regional District



