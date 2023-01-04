Overhead lines damaged by logging truck

Phone and hydro were restored shortly after outage

A logging truck accidentally damaged phone, internet and hydro lines while trying to turn around in the early morning hours of Dec 28. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A logging truck attempting to turn around on Alder Avenue shortly after midnight on Dec. 28 knocked out internet, TV and home phone services to 25 Telus customers.

Chelsey Rajzer, senior communications manager for Telus said in an email the collision damaged both hydro lines and Telus fibre cables. Cell phone service was not affected.

Telus crews quickly identified the damage and worked with BC Hydro to fully restore all services later on in the day, she said.

Mike Kellett, of BC Hydro, said the hydro outage affected around 130 customers. Power was restored at about10 a.m. on Dec. 28.

He cautioned that whenever you see a hydro line on the ground you should stay back at least 10 metres and call 911.



