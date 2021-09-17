Over $7,000 raised for fire departments

Hazel Smith, (front left) president of Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department Society received their cheque from Terri Brown, of The Country Pedlar, while Tom Nash, (front right), assistant Fire Chief of the Deka Lake Volunteer Firefighters’ Association received theirs from Shelly Durand. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).

On Sept. 12, Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) and Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department (IVFD) each received a cheque for $7,105 from Shelly Durand, of The Country Pedlar, as proceeds from the Aug. 28 silent auction she hosted.

The community was overwhelmed by the generosity of local artists and others who, between them, donated 200 auction items; and EXP realtors who donated the refreshments. Special mention to Trevor of Bree Contracting and Cariboo Storage Solutions, who had his own personal, large wildfire to deal with this year, and matched all cash donations, to the tune of several thousand dollars.

All costs were borne by Durand, to ensure that every cent raised would convey the community’s deepest thanks to the VFDs for their outstanding and tireless service during this year’s wildfires.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House