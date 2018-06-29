Over 3,000 South Cariboo customers affected by a power outage

The incident is currently under investigation

The area affected by the outage according to BC Hydro. BC Hydro map.

Update (4:40 p.m.): According to BC Hydro crews are currently en route to deal with a power outage. Their estimated time of arrival is 5:25 p.m.

Original story: A power outage is affecting 3,323 customers in the South Cariboo, according to BC Hydro.

The outage went into effect at approximately 4:11 p.m. today (July 29).

The outage is affecting customers from the southeast portion of 100 Mile House, the Horse Lake area, part of Lone Butte, as well as a large portion of the Interlakes area including Sheridan Lake, Bridge Lake, Lac des Roches and part of Deka Lake, and stretches to south of Eagan Lake.

The outage is under investigation and no crews have been assigned yet, according to BC Hydro.

