Outhouse Races rescheduled for April 1 at the Iron House Pub in Lone Butte

There’s still plenty of snow so dust off the outhouse and get ready for the 9th annual outhouse races

There’s still plenty of snow on the ground in Lone Butte, so dust off your outhouse and get ready for the 9th annual Fishing Highway 24 Outhouse Races on April 1.

Organizer Irene Meili, chair of the Fishing Highway Tourist Association told the 100 Mile Free Press back in January that she is looking forward to another successful event. Races start at 11 a.m. at the Iron Horse Pub but Meili urges competitors to come early and fuel up on the breakfast buffet being served at 10 a.m.

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary grad class will be running a hot dog cart provided by the Iron Horse, selling hot dogs, chili and beverages. Highland 4-H will also be on hand selling popcorn, candy and baked goods as a fundraiser for the club said leader Rae-Lynn Lytton, adding that some of the junior club members may enter an outhouse as well.

Categories for the event will include juniors (six-16 years), women, and men/co-ed teams. A prize is awarded for each category plus one for the most beautiful outhouse.

Each team consists of three people although participants can be on multiple teams.

The entry fee is $10 if paid by e-transfer before March 31 to treasurer@fishinghighway24.com. If registering on race day, the entry fee is $15 and must be paid in cash before 10 a.m.

Outhouse building requirements and race rules can be found on the website.


100 Mile House

