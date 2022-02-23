Outbreak declared at Fischer Place, Millsite Lodge

Interior Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at Fischer Place-Millsite Lodge.

A letter from Fischer Place and Millsite Lodge was sent to residents, families and staff Tuesday, noting Interior Health has identified 27 cases and continues to monitor for others affected. The outbreak is being declared in the Aspen, Birch and Cedar wings of the long-term care facility at this time.

“Interior Health is working with the management team at Fischer Place through this investigation and steps are being taken to protect the health of all residents and staff,” the letter from Jessica Witala, manager, clinical operations, states.

The letter notes Interior Health and Fischer Place and Millsite Lodge are taking additional steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families, including enhanced control measures as directed by the Interior Health Medical Health Officer (MHO).

Staff will monitor symptoms for all residents for signs of illness, including temperature readings prior to every shift, according to the letter. The long-term care facility is also putting in temporary restrictions to group activities, and non-essential services, as well as pausing social visits and non-urgent medical appointments.

“Additional measures for infection control may be directed by Interior Health as more information becomes available,” according to the letter.

Any residents or staff exposed and considered close contacts will be contacted by IH Public Health and provided recommendations, such as isolation, from the last date exposed and Fischer Place/Millsite Lodge will report these to Interior Health for follow-up and monitoring.



