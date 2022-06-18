People cheer during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, July 1, 2018. This year will see an "unprecedented and unique Canada Day" with a never-before-seen security posture in the city, says an Ottawa police officer on condition of anonymity at a technical briefing for media on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police says this year’s Canada Day will see ‘unprecedented’ security response

Increased security follows convoy protests seen in February

An Ottawa police officer says this year will see an “unprecedented and unique Canada Day” with a never-before-seen security posture in the city.

The officer says this year is the first time that Ottawa police will be the police of jurisdiction for the main Canada Day event.

Police and Canadian Heritage held a technical briefing today on plans for July 1 in which media were only allowed to participate on the condition that officials not be named.

Heritage says this year’s Canada Day celebrations will largely take place in LeBreton Flats Park in the city, along with events taking place in Place des Festivals Zibi in Gatineau.

The Ottawa police officer says it will get support from other municipal, provincial and federal police services, but will not discuss what services or level of support it is getting.

Ottawa and Gatineau police discussed their security plans as groups opposed to COVID-19 restrictions are planning to gather throughout downtown Ottawa and Parliament Hill for Canada Day.

— The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules
Next story
Canadian summer camp operators facing post-pandemic staff shortages, climbing costs

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Nick Brown of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit takes students through a marching drill. (Photo submitted)
RCMP mini youth academy hosted at Esk’etemc

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
Reflecting on spring in the Legislature

Dairy Queen managers Varinder Singh left, and his wife Shannon Aietan said it’s more difficult to find workers since the pandemic started. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Local businesses struggle to find workers

Student mentors and mentees from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program attend a wrap-up pizza party at the 100 Mile Community Place Gardens. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mentorship program wraps up for year