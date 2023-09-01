An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

BC Conservation Officer Service says bear’s sibling was put down due to severe injuries

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area.

BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase last week. The area has been heavily impacted by wildfires.

BCCOS said its officers worked with the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation to monitor the bear’s movements, as well as any other bear activity in the area.

“Unfortunately, a sibling of the cub was put down due to its severe injuries from the fire. There was no sighting of a sow, which is also believed to have perished in the fire.”

The cub was captured and transferred to Northern Lights Wildlife Society, a rehabilitation facility in Smithers.

It had burns on its paws, but is expected to make a full recovery.

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

Wildlife organizations have been reminding residents impacted by wildfires to be bear aware. In some fire-impacted communities, bears have been out in search of food from abandoned homes.

READ MORE: Food disposal underway in North Shuswap

READ MORE: WildSafe BC Columbia Shuswap branch shares bear aware tips

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bears

Previous story
Hawaii wildfires leave water warnings, much uncertainty in their wake
Next story
Economic impact of South Cariboo Farmers’ Market assessed

Just Posted

Mandy Drescher of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) was in town on Friday (Aug.18) doing a survey at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Economic impact of South Cariboo Farmers’ Market assessed

Leanne Sallenback (left), walks through a graveyard in Salem with Kelly Ireland and Corine Carey while filming History’s Most Haunted last winter. (T+E photo)
B.C. women stars of History’s Most Haunted

Immediate action has to be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Natiions communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health